Ngandam seeks more drone applications in remote areas

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: Science & Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam called for “taking up more drone applications in remote areas of the state for planning development activities.”

He was speaking during a coordination meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) here on Friday. With the approval of the state cabinet on 18 July, the SRSAC has been renamed APSAC, with its own bye-laws.

Ngandam, who chaired the meeting, expressed appreciation for the “hard work and effort in completion of various space technology application projects of the state and central governments,” and urged all officers and staffers to be “creative, active and hardworking in your respective works.”

APSAC Director Dr H Dutta informed that the APSAC is going to take up wider activities in the field of space technology, “such as disaster management support; nowcasting of thunderstorm and lightning; natural hazards alert; SDSS of earthquakes and landslides; FLEWS, SATCOM, photogrammetry activities, and space and atmospheric science areas, apart from remote sensing, GIS, GPS and UAV applications.”

Commending “the activities of the APSAC on space technology applications in various sectors,” Science & Technology Secretary Repo Ronya emphasised on “intensifying activities for its recognition at the state and national levels.”