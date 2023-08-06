Global warming and climate change

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded. The last decade has been the hottest decade ever recorded. Seven hottest years in recorded history include 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Global warming is caused by increasing emission of greenhouse gases. The main causes of greenhouse gases are burning of fossil fuels for industries, transportation, households, and massive deforestation.

Massive usage of fossil fuels for industrial activities and transportation modes like vehicles, trains, aeroplanes and ships, and increasing power consumption in houses and offices are the primary reasons for global warming.

The second major factor is massive deforestation. Between 2015 and 2020, globally 10 million hectares of forests were lost annually. India ranked 10th in the amount of forest loss and, though Arunachal has the second largest forest cover in the country, during 1989-2013 the forested area has reduced by 1,681 sq kms.

Global warming is leading to rising sea levels, extreme weather like heatwaves, droughts, severe storms, and increased flooding around the world. Australia, the USA, China, Bangladesh and many parts of India have experienced devastating floods this year. Europe is suffering a heatwave with temperatures above normal by 5-10 degree Celsius. Even Arunachal and other northeastern states have experienced flashfloods and landslides destroying lives and property.

As per reports, due to melting of glaciers and arctic ice, globally sea level rose by 20 cm till 2010 and is predicted to rise by another 50 cm by 2100 AD. If this trend continues, parts of many low-lying countries and cities like the Maldives, Bangladesh, New York, Bangkok, Shanghai, Mumbai, etc, may go underwater.

Environmental impacts include the extinction of many species due changes in ecosystems like coral reefs, Arctic ice, etc.

The world needs to act immediately to reduce greenhouse gases and reduce deforestation. Green house gases may be reduced by using alternative sources of power like hydropower, solar energy, wind energy, nuclear power, and bio-fuels. Electric vehicles are already being developed as an alternative for vehicles using fossil fuel. Hydropower and solar power usages are already on the rise. Lesser power consuming items like LED bulbs and efficient fans must replace older, inefficient appliances.

Likewise, deforestation must be controlled at the earliest. Alternatives to wood products must be encouraged by reducing use of firewood, paper, wood-based doors and windows, furniture, etc. Plantations must be undertaken and promoted. Use of single-use plastic, such as plastic water bottles, sachets for gutkhas, carry bags, etc, should be banned.

If humans do not act now to reduce global warming, the world may not remain suitable to live in for our next generations. The following quote sums up the global warming threat very aptly:

Only after the last tree has died

And the last river has been poisoned

And the last fish has been caught

Will we realise that we cannot eat money!

(The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)