Orientation prog for APSSB exams aspirants

RUPA, 5 Aug: Over 40 individuals participated in a free orientation programme conducted by the Sherdukpen Employees Welfare Association here in West Kameng district on Friday for the aspirants for the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) exams.

Rinchin Wangchu Mosobi and Pema Yangchin Wangja, who recently cracked the APSSB exams, presented briefs on exam preparation, study resources, and the details of various other exams.

Tawang SP Dr DW Thongon and 3rd IRBn CO PN Thongdok delivered motivational speeches. (DIPRO)