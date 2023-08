AALO, 6 Aug: Shi-Yomi Club lifted the Aalo Volleyball League trophy after defeating Fire Hunk in the girls’ category, while JW Siang won the trophy in the boys’ category after defeating Hissam in the final matches played here in West Siang district on Sunday.

The tournament was organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the district sports department. Thirty-three teams participated in it. (DIPRO)