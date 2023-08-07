AR jawan sustains grievous head injury in accident

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MANMAO, 6 Aug: A jawan of the Assam Rifles (AR) and resident of Namphai Singpho village in Changlang district, Ongdu Singpho, met with a serious road accident late Saturday afternoon between Manmao and Jairampur.

He was in a private car with his wife and daughter when the accident occurred. The car reportedly fell into a deep gorge.

Singpho sustained grievous head injury, while his wife and daughter escaped with major injuries.

As the news of the accident spread, the nearby villagers and police personnel rushed to the site and Singpho was lifted with the help of ropes.

The trio was immediately rushed to the AMC in Dibrugarh (Assam) for treatment. At the time of filing this report, the condition of the three couldn’t be ascertained.

Singpho was on leave of absence.