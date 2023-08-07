India Post releases spl cover of dudap

PASIGHAT, 6 Aug: India Post released a special cover of dudap – a traditional Adi ornament – at the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) office here in East Siang district on Saturday.

DC Tayi Taggu, former ABK (Apex) president Tony Pertin, Adi Cultural and Literary Society president Kaling Borang, Itanagar Post Office Superintendent Jayanta Bhattacharjee, Adi Bane Ane Kebang president Onam Pertin and its general secretary Binoimoti Modi Taying released the special cover.

Taggu described the cover as “a tribute to the rich culture and heritage of the Adi community in particular

and the state as a whole, and an effort by the postal department to promote the traditional ornament worldwide.”

The other dignitaries also spoke. (DIPRO)