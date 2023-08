SEPPA, 6 Aug: A group of youths, led by one Dadi Sonam, went on a foot march from Seppa to Bameng in East Kameng district to highlight the theme: ‘Eradication of money culture for clean election’.

The youths, who reached Bameng on 6 August, created awareness on “a healthy electoral process to revitalise the democratic institutions and values,” they said.

They called on the Bameng EAC and discussed “the importance of a clean election,” the team said. (DIPRO)