Manipur: 15 houses torched, 1 shot

IMPHAL, 6 Aug: Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur’s Imphal West district, where fresh violence broke out, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said.

The situation improved on Sunday morning, but restrictions remained in place, they said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district’s Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said.

Three nearby houses were also set on fire, they said, adding that firefighters doused the blaze.

Also, a gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Kangpokpi district on Saturday evening.

The incident happened in A Mungchamkom in New Keithelmanbi police station area, officials said.

A man was nabbed and an SLR with 50 rounds was seized from him, they said.

The incidents of violence were reported amid the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, which paralysed normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday.

1,195 looted arms recovered so far: Police

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police said it has so far recovered 1,195 looted arms from different parts of the state.

In a statement, it said that 1,057 arms were recovered from the valley districts and 138 arms from the hill districts.

Besides, thousands of ammunition were also recovered, mostly from the valley districts.

“Security forces have been continuously raiding the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition,” it said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Director General of Police Rajiv Singh said that strict action will be taken against the people indulging in looting of arms from security forces.

The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on 3 May. The violence, which has been continuing for the last three months, has claimed over 160 lives so far. (PTI)