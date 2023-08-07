Training prog for eastern Arunachal ZPMs ends

CHANGLANG, 6 Aug: A two-day training programme for the ZPMs of the eastern Arunachal parliamentary constituency concluded here on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory function, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge said that “panchayat leaders are the key persons to implement all developmental schemes in rural and backward areas,” and asked the ZPMs to “take the benefit of the training programme to serve the society in a better way.”

Besides urging party workers to be disciplined while discharging their duties, he highlighted the developmental activities of the central and the state governments.

The party’s sangathan maha mantri, Ananta Narayan Mishra highlighted the various programmes and policies for the ZPMs.

The chief minister’s adviser Dr Tangor Tapak highlighted “the party’s role” in the upcoming elections, the importance of strengthening the party at the booth level, and “increasing the party’s social base” in the state.

State BJP spokesman Dr Mohesh Chai, joint secretary Jalash Pertin, general secretary Nalong Mize, MLAs Laisam Simai and Phosum Khimhun, and Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte also spoke.

Mementoes and certificates were distributed to all the ZPMs during the programme.