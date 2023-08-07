DC terminates service of 3 GBs for substance abuse

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 6 Aug: Following random multi-drug tests conducted at the primary health centre (PHC) in Khimyung in Changlang district, traces of morphine, buprenorphine and barbiturates were found in the urine samples of the GBs of Wafang, Longkey and Thamlom in Khimyung circle in Changlang South.

Immediately after receiving the test reports, Changlang DC Sunny K Singh, in exercise of powers under the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, terminated the service of the three GBs with immediate effect.

The GBs are Khomsam Tangha, of Longkey, Longngam Ngemu, of Thamlom, and Shumsam Rekhung, of Wafang.

The trio had been directed by the Khimyung EAC to undergo multi-drug tests at the PHC on 3 August.

The GBs consented and took the tests, under the supervision of Khimyung CO Today Riba.

The termination order issued by the DC states that “the GBs act as representatives of the administration and the police in all kinds of its affairs at the village level and are obliged to abide by all government rules.”

The order furthers states that “the district administration has repeatedly issued orders in written and verbal accounts to all GBs of Changlang district, directing them to refrain from consuming NDPS drugs.”

The order further says that “the GBs are bestowed with sufficient powers and responsibility on maintaining law and order at their respective village levels, but they themselves are indulging in antisocial activities perpetually exercising government’s powers, which amounts to abuse of power.”