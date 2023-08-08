Committee submits recommendations on PRC for APPSC exams

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: A high-level committee constituted for examining whether permanent residential certificate (PRC) of Arunachal Pradesh should be a prerequisite for appearing in the examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made some major recommendations to the state government.

The committee, headed by Education Minister Taba Tedir, has recommended that a candidate who appears in an exam conducted by the commission should have PRC of Arunachal.

“The children/spouse of state government servants having temporary residential certificate (TRC) and/or employment certificate will also be considered eligible. However, for it the person should be serving in the state for at least five years, and upto 10 years after retirement.”

The committee further recommended that the children/spouse of central government servants from outside Arunachal working in the state will not be eligible. As regards to other residents of Arunachal, including wards of business community members, there was no consensus between the government side and the special invitee from the All Nyishi Students’ Union, in view of a pending court case on PRC/TRC/RPC issues and previous government decision(s) in the matter.

Besides Tedir, the other members of the committee are Political Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, Law Commissioner Onit Panyang, AR Secretary Ajay Chagti, Political Secretary Rajeev Takuk, and ANSU president Nabam Dodum.

The committee had held a meeting on 2 August and, after detailed deliberation, these recommendations were made. This was the fifth meeting of the committee.

In the Northeast, states like Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam have made PRC mandatory for appearing in recruitment examinations conducted by their respective public service commission. The ANSU has been demanding making PRC of Arunachal mandatory for appearing in recruitment examinations conducted by the APPSC.

“With these recommendations, one of our main demands has been fulfilled. The state government should accept the recommendation and come up with a comprehensive policy decision at the earliest,” Dodum told this daily.