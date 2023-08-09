Teacher offering free classes for APSSB aspirants

[ Bengia Ajum ]

SEIJOSA, 8 Aug: The effort of a teacher of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Pakke-Kessang district is winning the hearts of the people.

Kampo Kino, who teaches physics and mathematics at the GHSS, in an effort to help candidates who are aspiring to appear for the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) examinations, has started tutoring such aspirants.

During the day, he teaches physics and mathematics to the students of the GHSS, but come evening, he switches to tutoring students aiming for competitive exams like the APSSB exams.

Kino, who earned his masters degree in physics from the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, is a native of Seijosa town. He has started tutoring in subjects like basic elementary mathematics and science to prepare the candidates for the competitive exams.

“One room of the GHSS is being used to teach these aspirants. The classes are held in the evening from 7:30 to 9 pm. Initially, 10 students enrolled for the classes, but now seven students are coming on a regular basis.

“I started giving these classes from last month,” Kino told this daily.

He said that it was during the Covid pandemic when the idea of giving classes free of cost to the underprivileged students came to his mind.

“Since the Covid pandemic, I have been teaching students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 to help them prepare for the examinations,” he added.

His efforts have come as a blessing for students who cannot afford to stay in places like Itanagar to attend coaching classes due to the high cost of living and high tuition fees.

Many of the residents of Seijosa have taken to social media to praise Kino’s work.

“This is just the beginning and a humble effort. I feel uncomfortable to talk about it now as it is still in nascent stage,” he said.