Workshop on Idu Mishmi language, culture

KHINJILI, 8 Aug: A four-day workshop on documentation of the Idu Mishmi language and culture concluded here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

The workshop, organised by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), under the aegis of the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), was aimed at providing an integrated platform for native Idu Mishmi speakers and documenting their language and culture.

It was part of the research project on documentation of cultures and languages of Arunachal Pradesh, supported by the North Eastern Council and the union indigenous affairs department.

During the course of the workshop, RCML coordinator Dr Tame Ramya Tarh highlighted the activities being carried out by the RCML in promoting and preserving the tribal cultural and linguistic heritages of Arunachal.

“Community participation can lead to increased support for conservation efforts and an understanding of the importance of the cultural and linguistic heritages of any given society,” he said.

Research officer (linguistics) Dr Mechek Sampar Awan presented a brief on the objectives of the workshop, including verification of the field data collected during the field trip conducted in June; elicitation of data to analyse the suprasegmental features using PRAAT software; carrying out audiovisual recordings of the Idu Mishmi words and sentences; and collecting additional data on the Idu Mishmi language and culture.

“The output of a workshop in the form of a repository will benefit not only the centre but also the community at large,” he said.

Research officer (documentation) Dr Kombong Darang stressed on the necessity of conserving cultural and linguistic data through audiovisual recordings, stating that “such recordings can be kept for reference by community members, academics, and scholars as needed, and data archiving will help save one’s culture and language from extinction.”

RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami said, “Maintaining active relationships between RIWATCH and the local communities is one of the key aspects, and the centre is surging towards the right direction to realise it.”

The workshop was conducted by native resource persons Krishma Pulu, Bhismak Lingi, Kotige Mena, advocate Bulia Pulu, Dr Razzeko Dele, Nuya Mega, and Azowe Mega, from various Idu Mishmi villages of the district.