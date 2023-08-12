Guv interacts with RGU faculty members

RONO HILLS, 11 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik on Friday visited Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here and interacted with the members of the faculties.

Stating that education is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world for the better, he added that “RGU has huge responsibility for driving forward the objective of educating and enriching futuristic endeavours of the state.”

Parnaik urged the faculties’ members to “imbibe a sense of commitment, responsibility, discipline, ownership, professionalism and passion in your teaching methods.”

He also emphasised that “the teaching community must develop effective communication, innovation techniques and simplicity in imparting knowledge and teach their students beyond the textbook information,” and advised them to “build trust and bonding with the students,” besides “leading the students with examples and high moral integrity.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam briefed the governor on the achievements and future plans of the lone central university. (Raj Bhavan)