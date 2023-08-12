Two-day exhibition underway

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: The Itanagar-based regional office (RO) of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) is organising a two-day photo exhibition themed ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Meri Mati Mera Desh, Har Ghar Tiranga and 9 years of Seva Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ at the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) Itanagar from Friday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Akashwani Itanagar Head N Ramanjanappa, who said that “many photos from the pre-independence era, which are not available easily, are on display,” and added that it would “definitely help the spectators in visualising and understanding the situation under what circumstances independence was achieved.”

VKV Chimpu Principal A Krishnan appealed to all to “take full advantage of the photo exhibition and try to enhance your knowledge about India’s past.”

CBC RO in-charge Rakesh Doley informed that “the exhibition aims at showcasing some of the important historical events in India’s freedom struggle as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.” He added that “the programme also aims at celebrating the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign” and appealed to all to “be part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from 13 to 15 August.”

On the occasion, which was attended by, among others, Echo of Arunachal Associate Editor Tapan Kumar Das, national flags were distributed to all the participants as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Aalo unit of the CBC in West Siang district, in collaboration with the government secondary school (GSS) in Dego, organised a mini integrated and communication outreach programme (mini-ICOP) at the GSS premises on Friday.

The theme of the programme was ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 9 Years Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan, Meri Maati Mera Desh’.

GSS Headmistress Liter Ete Lollen in her address advised the gathering to “create mass awareness about the nine years Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan,” which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2016.

She also asked the members of the public to “avail the benefits of every central government welfare schemes.”

Dego village GPC Kenjom Lollen highlighted the importance of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, while teacher Indra Kumar Singh highlighted the contributions of the unsung heroes of India and Arunachal Pradesh in India’s freedom struggle, including Matmur Jamoh, of Yagrung village, and Moji Riba, who hoisted the first national flag in the state on 15 August, 1947 in Dipa village (presently in Lower Siang district).

Aalo FOB Mibom Basar urged the gathering to “remember those great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom.”

The winners of essay writing and quiz competitions on the theme were awarded attractive prizes.