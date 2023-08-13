Heroes of 1962 war in Arunachal: Naik Bahadur Singh

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Many Arunachali old-timers recall the 1962 Sino-India conflict with fear and anger. The Chinese forces entered deep into Arunachal Pradesh along many axes like Taksing-Limeking, Mechukha/Manigong-Tato, Gelling-Tuting, Kibithoo-Walong axes and the main Tawang-Bomdila-Rupa sxis. Many readers are not aware of fierce battles fought by our brave soldiers. One such story is the story of Naik Bahadur Singh.

Naik Bahadur Singh hailed from Pithoragarh in Uttarkhand and belonged to the 6 Kumaon regiment. At just 22 years age, Naik Bahadur Singh and his battalion were deployed in the Walong-Kibithoo sector in the present Anjaw district of Arunachal during the Sino-India war of 1962.

The Sino-India war started on 20 October, 1962, with a massive multi-frontal, multi-directional attack by Chinese forces, including on the positions held by Naik Bahadur Singh’s unit. Naik Bahadur Singh was commanding a section in the forward most post of the company. On the night of 21 October, 1962, Chinese forces attacked their post with numerical superiority supported by medium machine guns and heavy mortar. Naik Bahadur Singh’s section fought back gallantly and drove back the attackers, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy forces. However, the Chinese forces regrouped and attacked again with more forces supported by heavy mortar firing. Naik Bahadur Singh and his men fought back tenaciously. During the intense battle, the main soldier manning their light machine gun was killed by the enemy. On seeing the precarious situation, Naik Bahadur Singh personally manned the light machine gun and held on to his section position resolutely, continuously firing at the enemy forces. Despite suffering heavy casualties, under his leadership he and his soldiers held onto the position until he was finally killed by enemy fire and martyred in service of the nation.

Throughout the entire battle, Naik Bahadur Singh displayed the highest sense of duty, leadership and courage in the best traditions of the Army. For his exceptional courage, tenacity and gallantry during the war, Naik Bahadur Singh was awarded the third highest gallantry award of the nation, Vir Chakra, posthumously. Salute to Naik Bahadur Singh! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)