Hydropower will make Arunachal self-reliant: Guv

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik on Saturday told union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh that hydropower will make Arunachal Pradesh self-reliant in the true sense.

During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here, which was attended also by CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein, the governor complimented the union minister for his initiative in reviving the process of harnessing the vast hydropower potential of the state.

He also congratulated the CM, the DCM and their team “for the hydropower initiative.”

Parnaik also conveyed gratitude to the central government for focusing on the overall development of Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)