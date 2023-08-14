TRIHMS gets cath lab

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Health Minister Alo Libang on Sunday inaugurated the first cath lab of the state in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here.

Dedicating the state-of-the-art facility to the people of the state, Khandu said that “the new addition is another milestone achieved by the only medical college hospital of the state.”

He congratulated TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and the two senior cardiologists – Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji and Dr Toni Ete – for their role in the establishment of the cath lab.

“Since its establishment, the TRIHMS has come a long way in upgrading health infrastructure and services. We assure you that the state government will do everything to make available all kinds of treatment to the people, who have to go outside, spending their hard-earned money,” he said.

He urged the medical fraternity and experts to “aim for the best and suggest to the government what more needs to be done.”

“You are the experts. You have to advise the government on what more facilities can be made available at the TRIHMS, especially in fields like ophthalmology, orthopedics, urology, etc,” Khandu said.

Dwelling on the rapid development of the state’s health sector in the last few years, Khandu informed that the Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat (East Siang) is being upgraded to cater to the needs of the people of eastern Arunachal.

“The new health infrastructure and equipment are due to improved revenue generation brought in by my government,” he said.

“All kinds of development are directly connected to the revenue we generate. We cannot forever depend on the central government for our financial needs,” he said, and pointed out that “harnessing the state’s huge hydropower potential is one way forward.”

Dr Jini informed that the cath lab “is a radiological imaging system in which both diagnostic as well as therapeutic cardiac interventions are done.”

Cardiac interventions are procedures in which general anaesthesia is not required. The procedures are done under local anaesthesia, with the help of wires and catheters, without any surgery. The procedure includes coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty, pacemakers, closure of holes in the heart, balloon mitral valvotomy, and such.

“Cardiac interventions are fast and dynamic and have the ability to treat patient immediately and also rapid recovery and discharge,” Dr Jini informed.

The cath lab in the TRIHMS is Azurion 5C of Phillips India Ltd. (CM’s PR Cell)