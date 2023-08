More than 40 riders from the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) fraternity and the Arunachal Bullet Club take out a motorcycle ride themed ‘Bike rally with tiranga’ on Monday, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha flagged it off. A plantation drive was also organised, during which mango saplings were planted near the university’s gallery. – Dr David Pertin