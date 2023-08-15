MLA provides sewing machines to women

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 14 Aug: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering provided 26 sewing machines to members of four selected women SHGs of Sille-Teromile village in East Siang district on Monday.

The MLA procured the machines through his local area development fund of the current financial year.

The sewing machines were distributed to the beneficiaries in a function organised by the Dite Mopang Welfare Society (DMWS) of Sille-Oyan in Sille-Oyan. The beneficiaries had earlier attended a two-month-long entrepreneurship development training in Pasighat, organised by the DMWS.

Ering advised the women to “take up horticulture and entrepreneurship activities for creating avenues of self-employment.”

Terming his initiative a part of the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission for economic empowerment of the rural women, Ering said, “I have a vision to raise the living standard of the rural women through entrepreneurship development and commercial horticulture,” and appealed to the women to be self-reliant through income generation activities.

Ering assured the women SHGs of Sille-Oyan that he would provide machinery sets for making potato chips and other finished food products for income generation by using locally available raw materials.

In 2021, Ering had provided sanitary napkin making machines to the SHGs’ organisation of Rayang, and 30 sewing machines to various women SHGs of Ngorlung village.

Sille-Oyan CO Maloti Tamin, ZPMs of Pasighat West, including Besing Tatin (Rani), Bimol Lego (Oyan), Aruni Jamoh (Ruksin-I), Anung Gammeng (Ruksin-II) and Yaken Jerang (Mirem), and DMWS president Takut Panyang also spoke.