TRIHMS needs to be expanded

The inauguration of the new cath lab in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) is great news for the people of the state. The lab was inaugurated on Sunday by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. A cath lab is a radiological imaging system in which both diagnostic as well as therapeutic cardiac interventions are done. The installation of the cath lab in TRIHMS will benefit the people of the state. In the last few years, the health facilities at the TRIHMS have seen improvement. For this, CM Pema Khandu deserves some amount of appreciation.

Khandu has taken personal interest in trying to improve the health facilities in the state. In particular he has exhibited keen interest to improve facilities at the TRIHMS. He has taken the confidence of the doctors while working to upgrade the facilities, which is a good approach. The involvement of experts ensures that quality is work done as they constantly monitor the implementation part. There is much more to be done at the TRIHMS. Parking is a serious issue and needs to be addressed. Also, there is a lack of accommodation for the staff, including professors. The present TRIHMS campus is too congested and it will have to be expanded in the vicinity of Naharlagun town. The government will have to make efforts to try to recover the land earmarked for the medical college in Pachin. The present campus is getting exhausted and new land is required for extension.