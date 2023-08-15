Training prog on mushroom cultivation technology

PASIGHAT, 14 Aug: A weeklong training programme on ‘mushroom cultivation technology’ for small and marginal farmers was organised at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district from 8 to 14 August.

The farmers were trained on spawn production, nutrit-ional value of mushroom, identification of wild and edible mushroom, disease and insect pest management in mushroom, development of entrepreneurship through mushroom cultivation, marketing of mushroom, and use of mushroom spent for preparation of composting and vermicomposting.

Certificates and inputs (spawn and polypropylene sheets) were distributed to all the participants for cultivation of mushroom at home on the concluding programme on Monday.

Thirty persons, including five from Assam’s Dhemaji district, attended the training.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika and state Bhartiya Janata Kisan Morcha president Dunggoli Libang also attended the valedictory function.

The training programme was organised by the plant protection department of the college.