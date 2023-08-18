Teachers trained in Tagin language

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 17 Aug: Teachers from various government and private schools participated in a training programme on the Tagin language, organised by the Tagin Language Research and Development Committee (TLRDC) at the circuit house here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

During the programme, TLRDC chairman L Kare informed about the development vis-? -vis creating the Tagin language based on the Roman script, and commended the “sacrifices and contributions of late Tabu Paktung and late Mato Maying in developing the Tagin language.”

Local MLA Taniya Soki spoke on the milestones achieved by the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), including the creation of the Tagin language.

Stating that language is the backbone of a developing society, he appealed to the trainees to “be part of promoting Tagin language and take it as responsibility of moral duty towards the society.”

TCS president Larji Rigia advocated protection and preservation of the Tagin language, and urged the youths and teachers to “play a vital role in preserving and promoting the Tagin language.”

DDSE Yade Nasi also spoke.