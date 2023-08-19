Private universities and colleges undermine B.Ed fee structure set by govt, charge hefty amount

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: The majority of colleges offering bachelor of education (B.Ed) programme in the state are reportedly charging high fees by violating the fee structure put in place by the education department.

The lack of government B.Ed colleges and limited seats at RGU is making it easy for the private colleges and universities to mint money from the students. The students are left with no choice but to pay whatever fees demanded by the private institutions to get admission.

As per the notification issued by the state government in the year 2016, the fees for B.Ed course is Rs. 70,000 per annum which means for two years course the fees should be Rs 1,40,000. It was treated as uniform fees for all the B.Ed colleges of the state.

The notification had warned that non-compliance of this notification by private colleges/institutions will be dealt under the section 17(1)(2) & (3) of the Arunachal Pradesh Colleges and other institutions of higher education (establishment and regulation) Act 2010, and also treated as violation of Supreme Court’s directives. However, it is alleged that the majority of colleges and institutions offering B.Ed courses are not adhering to the government notification.

Rajiv Gandhi University college development council director professor Nani Bath recently wrote to the directorate of higher and technical education expressing concern over failure of the private colleges and universities to maintain fees structure put in place by the government. “It has been noticed that the uniformity is not being maintained by the private colleges and universities. The rate of the fees ranges from Rs. 1, 40,000 to Rs. 1, 89,000 in private colleges,” he wrote in the letter.

Prof. Bath shared that a delegation of principals and managing directors had verbally represented to him requesting for review of the said notification. Based on it, he proposed for review of the 2016 notification in view of the increased rate of inflation and higher fees being charged by some colleges and private universities.

“If, at all, the fee for the B.Ed course is to be enhanced, there has to be a corresponding increase in the salary of the employees of the colleges- both teaching and non-teaching. Till the review meeting is convened, the college and university authorities may be instructed to maintain status quo and follow the existing terms under the notification,” he added.

In his report, Dr. Bath named Apex Professional University (APU), Pasighat, Arunachal University of Studies(AUS), Namsai, Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College, Namsai and Vivekananda Kendra College of Teacher Education (VKCTE), Nirjuli for charging high fees.

When contacted an official of APU claimed he has no knowledge of any such order by the government limiting the fees for B.Ed course, while the officials of AUS refused to respond to the queries sent to them.

The academic in-charge of the directorate of higher and technical education A K Mishra acknowledged that he had received a complaint of overcharging of fees.

“I immediately spoke over the phone with officials of Mahabodhi and VKCTE and directed them to adhere to the rule. They have agreed to comply with us,” said Mishra.

Regarding the overcharging of fees by private universities, he said the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) is the competent authority to look into.

“The commission is being reconstituted after the previous chairman and members retired. However, I make it very clear that private universities also need to follow government orders and charge only Rs. 70000 per annum. If they are collecting fees above it they will be held responsible for it and action can be taken against them,” he added.