Awareness prog on drug abuse, POCSO Act

NIKJA, 19 Aug: An awareness programme on ‘drug abuse and its prevention’ and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was organised at the government secondary school (GSS) here in Kurung Kumey district on Friday.

Organised by the women & child development (WCD) department and the district child protection unit (DCPU), the programme was aimed at imparting awareness on the ill-effects of drug abuse, and at sensitising the schoolchildren to the various provisions available under the POCSO Act to help and prevent any occurrence of sexual offences against them.

Chairing the programme, WCD Deputy Director Kago Maya Gyati said that “vulnerable children, especially in a remote district like Kurung Kumey, need to be sensitised and informed about the vice of drug addiction and protection from sexual offences at school or home.”

“Parents have an equally important role in being aware and informed of the daily activities of their children,” Gyati said, and advocated “open and free communication between parents and children to know if everything is all right with the children.”

Stressing on the role of the teachers in creating awareness regarding the topics, she said that she would organise such programmes in other schools of the district too.

GSS Headmaster Nikja Bengia Tanang assured to provide all help in curbing the drugs menace and other child-related issues at his school.

DCPU Officer Chera Kani presented briefs on the topics ‘Drug abuse and its socioeconomic impact’ and the ‘POCSO Act, 2012’, throwing light on the issues of child abuse, child trafficking, child labour, and child marriage.

DCPU data analyst Tadar Yana spoke.

More than 200 secondary schoolchildren and teachers attended the programme. (DIPRO)