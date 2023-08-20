Toppers of schools, colleges felicitated

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 19 Aug: The Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society and the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union organised a felicitation programme for student toppers of the community at Cheta here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

Altogether 13 Class 10 and Class 12 students from schools, colleges and universities were felicitated by the apex body during its annual felicitation programme.

A ‘student-parent counselling session’ was also conducted during the programme by Assam-based Sadiya College Associate Professor Dr KK Panda and NHPC Human Resource Manager RP Maurya.

Career counselling was also offered to the students by a team from the NHPC’s human resource department.

Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh, IMCLS president Dr Ista Pulu, its general secretary Ere Linggi, literary secretary Dr Razzeko Dele and chief coordinator Sangam Linggi also spoke.