MEDP on bakery, food processing underway

MIAO, 19 Aug: A micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) centered on bakery and food processing got underway here in Changlang district on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Itanagar-based regional office of the NABARD, the initiative will be implemented through Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

A select group of 30 members from diverse self-help groups (SHG) hailing from M-pen and Kharsang localities are participating in the 15-day training programme, which aims at equipping them with the adeptness required for producing a varied assortment of bakery products, coupled with the art of skilful packaging and effective marketing strategies.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission Block Mission Manager Kenny Riba explained the overarching mission of MEDPs, and elucidated their pivotal role in “nurturing the competencies and capabilities of SHG members, thereby fostering the cultivation of micro enterprises.”

Block coordinator Chugan Nokbi, BLCCT CEO Chandan Prasad, and BLCCT project manager Woiwang Ronrang were also present on the occasion.