Blockade reimposed  in Manipur’s Kangpokpi dist

IMPHAL, 21 Aug: A tribal body in Manipur on Monday reimposed an indefinite blockade on two national highways (NH) in Kangpokpi district, demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to the Kuki-Zo communities in the hill areas of the state.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) began the blockade on NH 2, which connects Imphal with Nagaland’s Dimapur, and NH 37, which links Imphal with Assam’s Silchar.

“Volunteers of the tribal body were seen coming out on the streets at a few places of Kangpokpi district to enforce the blockade and prevent movement of vehicles,” an official said.

COTU secretary Lamminlun Singsit had on 17 August said, “Highway blockades would be reimposed on NH 2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH 37 (Imphal-Silchar) if the supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in the hill areas of the state are not ensured.”

The Manipur Police had on Sunday said that movement of 163 vehicles with essential items on NH 2 had been ensured.

“Strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,” the police said.

Another tribal organisation, the Kuki-Zo Defence Force, also warned that it would impose blockades from 26 August onwards if supplies of essential goods and medicines to Kuki-Zo inhabited areas are not ensured.

The violence in the state erupted in early May. Since then, more than 160 people have died and several hundreds were injured. (PTI)