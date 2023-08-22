Workshop on soap-making held

ROING, 21 Aug: A workshop on soap-making was held for a group of 26 individuals and members of PLFs and SHGs from Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang districts at the career counselling centre here on Monday.

Resource person Zarina Linggi trained the participants in how to make soap bars, detergent powder and dishwashing liquid, and the different ingredients and chemicals used to make them.

The workshop was conducted by the district administration, and was supervised by AE Rupa Mimi and Nimina Namchoom. (DIPRO)