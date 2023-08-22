Integrated health campaign for ICR launched

CHIMPU, 21 Aug: Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang on Monday inaugurated an integrated health campaign here for the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The beneficiaries of this campaign will receive a wide range of services, including counselling sessions with risk and vulnerability assessments; testing and treatment for tuberculosis, HIV and syphilis; testing with appropriate treatment linkages; and testing for Hepatitis B and C with relevant treatment linkages.

“Diagnostic facilities for diabetes, hypertension, anaemia and other ancillary services will be provided to the beneficiaries as needed, but subject to resource availability,” the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), which is spearheading the campaign, said in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Libang informed that a similar campaign had been conducted in Namsai district from February to May this year, “which was a tremendous success.”

“As a result, the Namsai model has been replicated all over the country,” he said.

The third leg of the campaign will also be carried out soon, Libang said, and urged everyone to “come forward and get your health check-up done.”

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso spoke on the importance of being healthy, while APSACS Project Director (PD) Dr Riken Rina said that the campaign is an integrated approach to tackle various ailments that people are facing today.

“It is a collaborative effort of all the vertical programmes under the health and family welfare department, where the National AIDS Control Organisation is providing technical support,” the PD informed.

A comprehensive report on the Namsai integrated health campaign was released by the health minister and the MLA on the occasion.

A skit was performed by the Red Ribbon Club of Rajiv Gandhi University.

Later, Libang and Kaso got their health tests done to motivate others.

Among others, ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme, NHM Mission Director Marge Sora, Health Services Director Dr Dondu Wahge, ZPM Taro Tagia, Corporator Lokam Anand, officers from the health & family welfare department, and students attended the programme.