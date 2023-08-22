Senior citizens felicitated on Int’l Senior Citizens’ Day

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Aug: Fifteen senior citizens of East Siang district were felicitated by the East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) on the occasion of the International Senior Citizens’ Day celebration here on Monday.

Those felicitated included retired research department director Aduk Tayeng, retired PI Bolet Lego, retired school principal Bormoti Dai, and 12 other retired officials.

They were honoured with traditional attires and mementoes.

The APSPA unit also organised a programme which was attended by retired servicemen and senior citizens of the area.

APSPA president and retired education director Bodong Yirang urged the young generation to “show respect to your parents, teachers and elders.” He also asked the youths to “be kind towards weak and old people and treat them with humanity.”

APSPA adviser Malo Komut highlighted the various social welfare activities of the pensioners in the district, and informed that the service pensioners’ union has adopted three lower primary schools in the district to assist the school management committees to improve the teaching-learning process.

APSPA general secretary Dr Onik Moyong, vice president Kaling Koyu, and retired commissioners Tahang Taggu and Tajom Taloh also spoke.