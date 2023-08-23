ADC discusses issues with anganwadi workers

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 22 Aug: Miao ADC Ibom Tao convened a meeting with the anganwadi workers of Miao and Namphai circles of Changlang district here on Monday.

There are 41 anganwadi centres in the two circles.

The ADC expressed appreciation for the efforts of the anganwadi workers, but said that there is a need to “do much more.”

“If you don’t build the children’s foundation properly, you are destroying future generation,” Tao said, and asked the anganwadi workers to “ensure that the children can at least write and pronounce letters and numericals, so that the primary teachers don’t need to waste time teaching letters and numericals.”

He attributed the poor results in the previous board exams to “poor foundation,” and asked the anganwadi workers to “work hard and bring results.”

Tao further asked the anganwadi workers to imbibe moral values, attitude and skills, “so that the children can grow as good citizens and humans.”

He also asked the workers to collaborate with the ASHAs and contribute in vaccination of children.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Wemkhum Khilak said that “the functioning of anganwadi centres as of today is satisfactory but there is still room for improvement.”

Speaking on the honorarium of Rs 6,500 being paid to the anganwadi workers, the CDPO said that “the honorarium is a small fee in lieu of free service from anganwadi workers.”

He added that “the anganwadi workers, apart from being hardworking teachers, are members of the village-level anti-drugs squads, children protection committees and the district child protection units, and collaborates with ASHAs for vaccination.”

Block Education Officers P Kanmai and Limpoi Mossang also commended the anganwadi workers “for relentlessly working hard to build the foundation of children in village levels.”

Anganwadi workers Poonang Taidong (of Phangyak), Anita Mossang (of Nayang) and Nimchoi Mossang (of TVS Centre) admitted that there may be loopholes, but said that they are trying their best to build the foundation of the children despite the meagre honorarium.

“We are not only anganwadi workers but mothers too. We have to run our families and a meagre honorium of Rs 6,500 doesn’t help us meet the expensive commodities in the market. We urge the government to enhance our honorarium, so that we can have a decent living,” the anganwadi workers said.

Extra Assistant Commissioners Apollo James Lungphi and Namrata Bhatt also expressed appreciation for the anganwadi workers.