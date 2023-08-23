Blood donation camp organised

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: The Geku Katan Intellectual Youth Forum (GKIYF), in collaboration with voluntary blood donation organisation AYANG, organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Ten units of blood were collected during the camp.

AYANG’s founder chairperson Aini Taloh commended the members of the GKIYF and said that she is “very proud of the young people who came to donate blood voluntarily to save lives.”

The camp was led by Makyem Tagi, John Gette and Gebi Taruk.