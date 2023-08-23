Govt extends tenure of DIG, two SPs in CBI

NEW DELHI, 22 Aug: The Centre on Tuesday extended the tenure of Mohit Gupta, deputy inspector general (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), till September next year, an official order said.

Gupta is a 2006-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The competent authority has approved an extension of Gupta’s tenure as the SBI DIG for a further period of one year from 4 September, 2023 to 3 September, 2024, said the order issued by the personnel ministry.

The tenures of Raguramarajan A and Vidyut Vikash – both superintendents of police (SP) – have also been extended.

Raguramarajan, a 2012-batch IPS officer of the Nagaland cadre, has been given a two-year extension as the CBI SP, from 16 September, 2023 to 15 September, 2025, the order said.

The tenure of Vikash, a 2008-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise), has been extended beyond 1 September, 2023, till 19 February, 2024, it said. (PTI)