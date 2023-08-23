Awareness prog on drug abuse, child-related Acts

KALAKTANG, 22 Aug: A two-day awareness programme on drug abuse and child-related Acts concluded here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) under the WCD department, covering various government schools in Kalaktang division.

DCPU Protection Officer Dr Rinchin Megejee spoke about the POCSO Act, while DCPU counsellor Sameer Khabisow explained the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.

CWC member Ajit Sasusow elaborated drug abuse and “the role of prahari clubs for children,” and Tenzing Tsering and Ngawang Chodon provided information about the CWC’s role and functions.

District & Sessions Judge Hirendra Kashyap emphasised the importance of framing laws for society and their role in prevention, protection, and rehabilitation, while CWC Chairperson Lobsang Chhudup advised students to stay away from drugs and encouraged them to report cases related to children to ensure that justice is delivered. (DIPRO)