ATA unit mourns PRT’s demise

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA) has deeply mourned the demise of its senior member and primary teacher (PRT) Kakong Rome, who passed away on 21 August, following a prolonged illness.

Rome was 59 years old, and is survived by his wife, seven sons and four daughters.

He had joined the education department in 1982 as a PRT and served in different schools. He was posted at the government primary school in Langko, East Siang, at the time of his demise.

“He was very sincere and dedicated in his duty throughout his service period,” the district ATA unit stated in a condolence message, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.