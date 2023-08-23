Manipur: Blockades on NH 37 almost cleared, obstruction on NH 2 continues

IMPHAL, 22 Aug: Blockades by a tribal group on National Highway (NH) 37, connecting Manipur’s Imphal with Silchar of Assam, were more or less cleared, as the movement of 171 trucks with essential commodities was ensured, police said on Tuesday.

However, the roadblocks on NH 2, which links Imphal with Nagaland’s Dimapur, by the tribal outfit continued.

The Committee on Tribal Unity had on Monday reimposed blockades at a few places on NH 2 in Kangpokpi and NH 37 in Tamenglong district, demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in the hill areas of Manipur.

“Movement of 171 vehicles along NH 37 with essential items has been ensured,” the police said in a statement.

Strict security measures were taken in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles, it said.

Six people have been arrested in connection with an incident of arson in which four abandoned houses and a community hall were burnt in Imphal West a day before, while arms and ammunition were seized during search operations across several districts, the police said.

“In the intervening night of 20 and 21 August, unknown miscreants set on fire four abandoned houses, one hut and one community hall in Langol, Imphal West district. Six people have been arrested in connection with the arson,” the police said.

Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West and East, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts.

“Seven arms and 81 ammunitions were recovered from Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts,” the police said.

A total of 129 checkpoints have been installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, and the police have detained 1,369 people for violating laws across the state. (PTI)