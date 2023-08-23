School safety prog organised

DOIMUKH, 22 Aug: The Papum Pare District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the NDRF, organised a school safety programme at the GHSS here on Tuesday.

DDMO Nima Tashi presented a brief on various types of disasters and their impact on humans and properties. He advised the students to be vigilant and refrain from venturing into rivers and forests during the monsoon season.

The NDRF team demonstrated mock drills to be followed in case of an earthquake. They also demonstrated how CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) can be administered during emergencies to save lives.

More than 800 students and teachers benefitted from the programme.

Earlier, similar programmes were held at the GHSS in Kimin on 19 August and at the GHSS in Sagalee on 21 August.

In total, around 1,100 students and teachers benefitted from the programmes. (DIPRO)