Khelo India Pencak Silat League-2023 held

CHIMPU, 22 Aug: The first women’s and girls’ Khelo India Pencak Silat League-2023 was held at Marik Academy here on 22 August.

The event was aimed at encouraging women and girls in sports. Over 78 individuals from various districts participated in it.

Among others, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago, Ward 1 Corporator Lokam Anand, representatives from the Sports Authority of India and the Sports Authority of Arunachal, besides the sports & youth affairs director attended the event.