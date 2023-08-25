Induction prog for RGGP students underway

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: The induction programme for the first-year students of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here began on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, RGGP Principal Taba Tath motivated the students to “work hard and prove yourselves for a better future.”

“In schools, parents were there for you, literally pushing you out of bed to go to school, but here one has to take care of their classes and studies on their own. In other words, one has to start taking care of their own responsibilities,” he said.

Academics & Exams Chairman Dr Jitu Saikia apprised the students of the importance of the induction programme.

Students’ Proctor Nyari Techi, hostel warden Hibu Saa, anti-ragging squad chairman Arun Joram, NSS coordinator Rolin Sorum, NCC coordinator Lt Palvinder Singh, training placement officer Banu Dai and Academic & Examinations Assistant Chairman Rinchin Tsumkhapa also addressed the students.

Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association general secretary Dr Kabak Tamar delivered a talk on health and hygiene.

Painting, music, dance, etc, coordinated by Joyir Siram Murtem, were presented as part of the induction programme.