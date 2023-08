[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 24 Aug: The body of one Tachung Kampong (45), who was feared to have drowned in the Subansiri river in Upper Subansiri district on 18 August, was found on 22 August.

The body was found on the bank of the river by villagers of Dugi in Dumporijo circle, who later reported it to the police and the deceased’s relatives.