Conduct random drug tests for teachers

The report of two teachers from Changlang district testing positive for morphine (MOP) during a random drug detection test conducted under the supervision of Diyun EAC Goju Sikom on Wednesday is a deeply disturbing report. The two teachers have been rightly suspended by the Changlang DC. The DC also directed the DDSE to initiate job termination of both teachers “with immediate effect.” If the teachers are into serious drug addiction, how are they going to teach the students? They are supposed to be role models for the students, but they are busy in addiction.

This is a matter of serious concern. The decision to start random drug testing of teachers, particularly in Changlang district, is a very good move. It is not that all teachers are addicted, but they are the most critical part in building the future of the state. Even if a few teachers are found to be addicted, they can pose a serious threat to the future of the state. The students look up to them, and if they are into addiction, the students are bound to get influenced. It is time the state government conducted such random tests across the state. It would go a long way in somewhat controlling the drug menace in the state.