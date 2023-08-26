221 ANBY beneficiaries approved

YUPIA, 25 Aug: The Papum Pare district-level implementation-cum-monitoring committee for the Atmabirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) under the horticulture department approved 221 beneficiaries under the 2023-’24 ANBY during a meeting held here on Friday.

Chairing the meeting, DC Cheechung Chukhu advised the committee members to “guide and assist the farmers during the entire process of filing applications and communication with the banks.”

He suggested properly scrutising all the documents of the farmers at the departmental level before endorsing the applications to the banks to avoid rejections.

“Selecting genuine candidates is a prerequisite for the success of the scheme. The motto of the scheme to elevate the economic conditions of the poor and marginal farmers will be defeated if the officers succumb to political and clan-based pressures,” the DC said.

He also urged the branch managers of various private sector banks attending the meeting to expedite sanctioning loans to the farmers under the ANBY.

Answering queries regarding the delay in sanctioning of loans under the ANBY, State Level Bankers’ Committee chief manager Ranjit Singh informed that “the new banks on-boarded recently for the implementation of this scheme are processing the applications, and the loan subsidy amount shall be released soon.”

This year, Rs 450 lakhs has been earmarked for Papum Pare district under the ANBY. (DIPRO)