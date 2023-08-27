CM dashboard portal and e-pragati workshop for five districts

ZIRO, 26 Aug: A two-day workshop-cum-training on Chief Minister’s Dashboard Portal and the newly developed e-Pragati, including CSS Tracker portal for the districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri was inaugurated at Golden Jubilee Conference Hall of the district secretariat here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime said the web-based dashboard tools would augment and expedite prompt and quick decision makings in government policies and programmes while also facilitating speedy delivery of services and bringing transparency in implementation of the schemes.

Earlier, monitoring, planning and investment joint director Ponung Boring highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop-cum-training and said the training would enlighten and help the participants in filling up the data in the portal easier.

The programme was attended by HoDs and officials from the five districts. (DIPRO)