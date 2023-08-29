NMOPS unit reiterates demand for restoration of OPS

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: The West Siang district unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) said that it would launch a “peaceful democratic movement” if the state government fails to meet the NMOPS’ demand for scrapping the new pension scheme and restoring the old pension scheme (OPS).

In a press release, the NMOPS unit on Monday said that, “as per the direction of state NMOPS CEC regarding submission of memorandum to the MLAs concerned of the respective district/constituency, we, the NPS-NMOPS of West Siang district unit, headed by its president Tomba Nomuk, along with its vice president Dagru Siram) and general secretary Dojir Ori, accompanied by their district team members, accomplished our entrusted work and submitted the memorandum to MLAs Kento Jini and Nyamar Karbak, besides to Industries Minister and local MLA Tumke Bagra, on 14 August and 20 August, respectively.”