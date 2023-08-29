NES unit organises edn’l tour, awareness campaign

RAGA, 28 Aug: Members of the Nyishi Elite Society’s (NES) Raga unit, led by its chairman Yukar Togu, in collaboration with the Kamle district administration, organised an ‘educational tour-cum-awareness campaign’ on Monday.

The campaign mainly focused on the menace of drug abuse, misuse of social media, and negative effects of early marriage.

Attending the programme, MLA Tarin Dakpe advised the students to stay away from drug abuse and concentrate on their studies in order to move ahead in life.

DC Adong Pertin said that the parents, the teachers and the students are equal partners in improving the quality of education in Kamle district.

Students of GHSS Raga, GMS Raga, GSS Godak, VKV Raga and Huto MS Raga attended the programme.

Tax & Excise Superintendent Takhe Rinyo and DDMO Toku Natung were the resource persons. (DIPRO)