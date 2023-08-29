Regional sports meet underway at KV No 1 Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: A total of 138 participants from 12 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in Tinsukia (Assam) will participate in boxing, taekwondo and chess competitions during a regional sports meet being hosted by KV No 1 here from 28 to 30 August.

The meet commenced with a speech by Paklu Taipodia, a distinguished bodybuilder from Arunachal Pradesh who has won a gold medal in the national weightlifting championship and is an international arm wrestling silver medallist.

“In her address, Taipodia shared her journey of perseverance and dedication, motivating the young participants to pursue their sporting dreams with determination, and offered to train them for free at her gym,” the KV informed in a release.

She expressed appreciation for the KV’s Principal (i/c) Arun Kumar Singh for hosting the event to provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills.

A total of nine officials from the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association, nine officials from the Arunachal Taekwondo Association, and two officials from the All Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association have been deputed to oversee and facilitate the different events.

Additionally, three observers from the Tinsukia-based KVS regional office are here to ensure fairness and smooth conduct of the sports meet.

The events will be held at different venues. While boxing and taekwondo competitions will be held at the Sports Authority of India premises, the chess competition will be hosted at KV No 1 Itanagar.