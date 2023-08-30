Govt actively considering batch-wise regularisation of ISSE teachers: Tedir

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Education Minister Taba Tedir said that the state government is actively considering batch-wise regularisation of Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE) teachers.

The minister informed this during a meeting here on Monday with members of the CB-AASSATA (ISSE), which includes residential school staffers, KGBVs, RP (CWSN/subject) teachers, PTIs, SPO, DPOs, and non-teaching staffers working under Samagra Shiksha Society/ISSE in the state.

Tedir appealed to the CB-AASSATA and other unions/associations not to head for dharna, pradarshan and social media trials but put forward their grievances through healthy discussions with the department.

“Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led government is a welfare government and has always been ready to consider the genuine demands placed by the association from time to time,” he said.

Responding to the grievances placed by the association, the minister directed the department to “process and put up any memorandums submitted by the associations and unions for the decision of the government.”

He further requested teachers to “pay back the education department through sincere service and improve the results of CBSE by 39% to 50%.”

Earlier in the meeting, CB-AASSATA president Techi Bollo appealed for complete batch-wise regularisation of all ISSE (erstwhile SSA) teachers. He also emphasised on “enhancement of 22% salary and 3% DA for all categories of employees under Samagra Shiksha/ISSE, teaching and non-teaching.”

“The salary of newly appointed PRTs and TGTs should also be enhanced at par with the previously appointed teacher’s salary,” he added.

Government Residential School president Teli John Camdir, SPO and DPO, PTI, RP (CWSN) president Tadar Aman

and KGBV Teachers’ Association president Kakir Saring also requested the government for “enhancement of 22% salary and 3% DA of all categories of teaching and non-teaching staff and batch-wise regularisation of all staffers.”

In response, the minister directed the department to “place the cabinet note for enhancement of 22% salary of all categories of teaching and non-teaching staff in the next cabinet.”

The meeting was attended by, among others, Education Secretary Pige Ligu, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, and Elementary Education Director Otem Tayeng.