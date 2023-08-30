IOCL chairman visits childcare institution

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 29 Aug: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya visited the Nani Maria Children Home (NMCH), a childcare institution run by the Nani Maria Society (NMS), here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Tuesday.

He unveiled the new logo of the NMCH, and expressed high regard for NMS chairperson Desai Linggi, referring to her as “a living inspiration and beacon of hope for abandoned and abused children in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He expressed profound appreciation for the impactful work undertaken by the NMS for the betterment of the lives of orphaned

and exploited children, a few of whom have undergone extreme mental trauma and were exploited to a great extent, mentally, physically and sexually.

“Fondly known as ‘nani’ or mother, Linggi stands as a beacon of hope. Her two decades long journey as a social worker and child rights activist is nothing short of inspiring. Every laugh, every hopeful gaze, and every life she has touched stands testament to her profound impact. While organisations and institutions work towards social stewardship, the endeavours of individuals like Nani Desai anchor our beliefs in the power of love and the goodness of humanity,” said Vaidya, who was full of admiration for the state gold medallist for social work.

Vaidya interacted with the children at the NMCH and spent some time with them. A friendly football match was also played, and various indoor and outdoor games and sports items were presented to the children’s home by the IOCL.

The children presented cultural performances and showcased handicraft items like bags and earrings made by them.

The IOCL chairman assured the NMS of all possible support from their end. He described his experience of the visit as “one of the most touching moments of my life.”

“Let us celebrate those like Nani Desai who choose the path less trodden; who inspire with selfless devotion; and whose actions ripple out, making this world a better, brighter place, and creating a legacy of hope,” he said.

Linggi expressed gratitude to Vaidya and the IOCL for recognising her contribution to the society. She expressed pride on being associated with Indian Oil and committed to move ahead in her noble journey with more zeal and enthusiasm.

Vaidya was accompanied by IOAOD State Office ED&SH G Ramesh and other senior officials from the corporate office and IOAOD state office.

LDV DC Soumya Saurabh was also present during the visit.

The NMS is an NGO founded and formed by Desai Linggi along with her husband Dio Miuli in 2002 to support and assist women and children in any state of trouble in the eastern region of Arunachal. The society runs the CCI, a special adoption agency for adoption of children, a one-stop centre for distressed women, and an after-care home for young adults.