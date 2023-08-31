Ensure benefits of flagship progs. reach beneficiaries: Governor asks officials

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik directed state government officials to ensure that the benefits of various flagship programs of the state and the central government reach the targeted beneficiaries.

The Governor, who participated in a ‘Sewa Aapke Dwar’ camp at Jayang Bagang (East Kameng), one of the villages selected under the Vibrant Village Program, on Tuesday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the Vibrant Village Program to secure the borders and take development to the last village.

Stating that all provisions and requirements to develop the remote areas will be provided under the program, he urged the people to make the mission successful by participating and facilitating the targeted people to avail benefits from the programs.

The Governor emphasized the need for better road communication and banking facilities in the vibrant villages. He asked the officials to develop the vibrant villages as model villages.

Expressing concern over cancer and tuberculosis cases in rural populations, Parnaik said that the state and the central governments are committed to getting rid of cancer and TB.

He also expressed deep concern over the rise in drug addiction cases among the youth and said that it is afflicting the entire generation. The Governor appealed to the GBs, panchayat leaders, parents and guardians to eradicate the drug menace.

The Governor said that the youth of the state have huge potential for games and sports activities like, football, volleyball and archery. He said that grounds and training centers for physical activities must be made available to the youth.

He also distributed farm equipment to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Over 1000 villagers benefited from the SAD camp.

Local MLA Haying Mangfi, Arunachal Pradesh State Medicinal Plant Board chairperson Karya Bagang, East Kameng DC Sachin Rana, SP Kamdam Sikom, HoDs of East Kameng district and people of Chayang Tajo administrative circle were present at the program. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)